Washington considers pot shops ‘essential’ during stay-at-home order

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s marijuana shops will not be forced to close under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

The order, which immediately banned gatherings and unnecessary activities for at least two weeks starting Monday, requires nonessential businesses to shut down by Wednesday night. That includes things like entertainment venues and bars.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations will be allowed to stay open since they’re considered critical to the well-being of Washingtonians.

The state released a list of “essential critical infrastructure workers,” and cannabis retailers are on that list. They’re categorized as “medical facilities.”

Marijuana growers and other workers who support the cannabis industry are also deemed essential because they fall under “agriculture,” which is also on the list.

Locally, Green2Go in Finley and Nirvana Cannabis in West Richland plan to stay open.

