Washington coronavirus cases nearing 37,000

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials confirmed 1,088 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, including 11 more deaths.

The state Department of Health says the number of cases reported Monday includes a data processing backlog of cases over the holiday weekend.

Over the past four days the average daily case total has been 711. The update brings the state total to 36,985 cases and 1,370 deaths. About 3.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.

So far, 629,256 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 5.9% have come back positive since testing began.

Deaths have been concentrated in King County, which includes Seattle, where the Department of Health has confirmed 11,105 cases and 622 deaths.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.