Washington couple burned in Okanogan Co. wildfire receive special show of support

SEATTLE, Wash. – A Washington couple badly burned in a wildfire got a special show of support outside the hospital where they are recovering.

Jake and Jamie Hyland are still at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being injured in the September wildfire in Okanogan County. They also lost their 1-year-old son and their unborn child because of the blaze.

Over a month later, as they continue receiving treatment, supportive friends and family decided to organize a way to remind Jake and Jamie that there are many people who stand with them during this difficult time.

According to their family member Kellsey Hyland, one of Jake and Jamie’s cousins had the idea to have a group of people gather outside the hospital and wave at the couple.

The touching moment was caught on camera showing Jake and Jamie’s reactions as they could see from the hospital’s windows the dozens of people who came out to show them support.

“Their amazing strength can be seen,” wrote Kellsey Hyland.