Washington Dept. of Health: 48 dead, 904 infected from COVID-19 statewide

Monica Petruzzelli by Connor Sarles, Monica Petruzzelli

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health reports that 48 people have died from the coronavirus, and 904 are infected.

The Department released the numbers on Monday, which nearly doubled from Sunday.

King County has 488 cases of the virus, Snohomish County has 200, and 126 cases have yet to be assigned to a county by labs.

Yakima County has 4. Kittitas and Grant counties each have 3.

According to the department’s website, about 50 percent of cases statewide are in people over 60 years of age.

These numbers are as of Monday – and we expect an update from the health department later on Tuesday.

Comments

comments