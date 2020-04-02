Washington Dept. of Transportation lights up SR 520 bridge in honor of healthcare workers

Photos: WSDOT

KING COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying “thank you” to healthcare workers by lighting up the SR 520 bridge red.

The move comes amid the coronavirus pandemic – which has infected at nearly 6,000 people in Washington as of April 1.

“To honor all the frontline healthcare workers doing everything they can to keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve turned our SR 520 bridge sentinels red,” the department wrote on Facebook.

