Washington DOH, CDC recommend fourth COVID vaccine dose for the severely immunocompromised

by Dylan Carter

Ben Garver - member image share, The Berkshire Eagle FILE - Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021. COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March 2022, but there are several hurdles still to clear.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington state’s Department of Health (DOH) has recommended that severely immunocompromised individuals receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccines for an added layer of safety.

Currently, the CDC and the Washington state DOH recommend that all people age 12 or older get two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, plus a booster at least five months after their second dose. Those who took the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to get their booster two months after the initial dose.

However, health leaders are now recommending that Washington residents who are at extreme risk from the coronavirus get a fourth dose of the vaccine to prevent the contraction of this virus.

These include patients with cancer, advanced HIV, and other severe forms of immunodeficiency.

Washington state and federal health leaders believe this will reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus, and lower the risk of a life-threatening infection for breakthrough cases.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, but some immunocompromised individuals don’t get strong enough immunity following their initial two-dose series,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer. “Receiving an additional primary dose and a booster dose will help protect those who are more susceptible to the disease. Getting everyone up to date on all vaccine doses they are eligible to receive can also help protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Please be advised that this recommendation is currently addressing the population that is at the highest risk. According to the CDC, those people would meet the following criteria:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune system.

If you meet any of those indicators, consider talking to your doctor or a trusted healthcare expert about taking an additional booster shot.

