Washington DOH launches new vaccine locator site

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health has launched a new vaccine locator website.

The site allows Washingtonians to find appointments within a 50-mile range by entering their zip code. It is regularly updated with appointment availability information and will link you to other sites to book your appointments. The site includes appointments at local clinics, pharmacies and grocery stores.

On Thursday, Governor Jay Inslee announced even more people will soon become eligible for vaccines. On March 31, anyone with two or more comorbidities, anyone between the ages of 60-64, anyone living in congregate settings and workers in congregate settings (including restaurant workers) will be able to get one.

The state is roughly a month ahead of schedule and more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across Washington. Inslee also mentioned that the state is planning to expand eligibility to all adults by May 1, as was directed by President Joe Biden.

By providing this tool, the Washington state government is providing a gateway for those who have struggled using the Phase Finder and Prep Mod tools. It’s a concise, easy-to-use page designed for Washingtonians who need some extra help and may not have it available to them otherwise.

Currently, the Benton County Fairgrounds is seeking vaccine-eligible participants in the Tri-Cities region. If you’re currently eligible and in the area, you can receive your COVID-19 vaccination on Friday or Saturday. The site will remain open for extended hours on Friday evening to accommodate newly-eligible participants.

