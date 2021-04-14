Washington DOH reports 217 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases since late March

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports 217 cases of vaccinated people contracting COVID-19.

DOH says this data is as of April 3, just four days after their initial report of 102 cases on March 30. These “vaccine breakthrough” cases have been identified in 24 of Washington’s 39 counties.

The COVID-19 vaccine, like any other, is designed to give you immunity — but no vaccine is 100% effective. The Moderna vaccine is around 94.1% effective and the Pfizer vaccine is around 95% effective.

More than 1.7 million Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated, so these 217 breakthrough cases still represent around .01% of people who get both shots.

DOH notes that in most cases of vaccine breakthrough, people reported mild or no symptoms — though around 12%, or two dozen people, were hospitalized.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same.”

DOH says they will provide a regular vaccine breakthrough report later in April.

