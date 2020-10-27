Washington driver leads police on chase, hitting pedestrian before crashing into a front yard

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Jennifer Lee, Q13 FOX

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man in Western Washington is now in custody after leading police on a chase and hitting a pedestrian, according to Q13.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, a 32-year-old man was pulled over Monday afternoon by a motorcycle officer after police clocked him going at least 95 miles per hour on NB I-15 near SeaTac. King County Sheriff’s Office officials said the man told the officer a couple of different names, then took off, before slowing down and exiting the interstate onto a side street.

Shortly after, the driver hit the 74-year-old pedestrian walking across a street, dragging him onto a nearby yard with the vehicle. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and a hospital spokesperson said the person is in critical condition.

The man is in critical condition after a vehicle struck him following a police chase on NB I-5 near SeaTac, .

Officials say the driver, who also had a felony warrant out for his arrest, is in custody.