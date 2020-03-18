Washington driver’s license offices closed this week
Expected to reopen March 23, but the closure could last longer.
Washington Department of Licensing offices were closed Tuesday and will remain closed through Sunday night at the earliest to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
The agency said employees will spend this week working to create social distancing measures in their 56 offices to help protect both themselves and customers for reopening.
DOL offices expect to reopen by Monday, March 23, but the closure could be extended past that date.
Whether or not those offices reopen on time, drivers will be able to renew their licenses and/or ID cards online beginning Monday. More time is needed to implement this system which is why it is not currently available.
When offices do reopen, no vision tests for drivers license applicants will be administered due to a lack of adequate cleaning supplies for the machines.
Washington residents with licensing needs are asked to visit dol.wa.gov for assistance.