Washington DSHS to bring in 250 workers to long-term care facilities

by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. — As people recover from COVID-19, but maybe still require medical attention, the goal is to get them into long-term care facilities, according to DSHS.

Department of Social and Health Services Spokesperson Chris Wright said that would in turn, free up hospital beds for patients who need acute care.

As hospitalization rates rose during the peak of the Omicron variant, it created a problem for hospitals.

“Creates a number of issues with trying to find beds for COVID patients,” he said.

Wright said they were getting referals to transfer patients who had overcome COVID-19, but still needed some level of medical care, into long term care facilities.

“The real challenge during omicron is staffing issues at health care and long-term care settings are pretty bad with so many people out sick themselves, or burnt out and left the profession,” Wright explained.

Wright said there was room for these patients, but no one to take care of the,

So, Washington and DSHS worked with AMN Healthcare to create units at ten nursing homes across the state.

Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco is one of the centers getting additional workers to care for patients.

“Just something that the state can do to ease that bottleneck, which has really become an issue here in the past month or so,” Wright said.

The state will bring in 250 contracted workers to free up 240 hospital beds, according to DSHS.

The units will operate until June 30th.

“Overall hoping to improve the system, the flow between hospitals and long term care,” Wright added.

The other long term facilities receiving help include:

Kin On Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seattle

Avalon Federal Way Care Center

North Cascades Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bellingham

Stafford Healthcare in Des Moines

The Oaks at Lakewood

Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation

Vancouver Specialty and Rehabilitative Care

The Oaks at Timberline in Vancouver

Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in Spokane

