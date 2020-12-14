Washington state receives its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE, Wash. — The first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived safely in Washington at the UW Medical Center in Seattle.

At 10:11 a.m. on Monday morning, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee quote-tweeted a video posted by reporter Benjamin Woodard to social media.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Washington. https://t.co/pVP3T2OARO — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) December 14, 2020

It was announced on Friday evening that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination would receive emergency authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Distribution began almost immediately in limited quantities throughout the nation.

On Sunday, Gov. Inslee announced via a press conference that vaccination could begin throughout the state of Washington on Tuesday. The expectation is that health care workers, the first line of defense against COVID-19, will be the first recipients of the wave of vaccines.

The Washington State Department of Health logged 199,735 confirmed cases as of Sunday. More locally, the Benton-Franklin Health District’s most recent update on Friday confirmed 17,027 cases in the bi-county region.

Gov. Inslee himself said that he’d take the vaccine once it was available to him.

