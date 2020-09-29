Washington forecasters monitoring new cloud of smoke from Northern California wildfires

SEATTLE, Wash. — The clear skies expected all week in western Washington could be clouded by a new wave of wildfire smoke looming off the coast of Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the large blob of smoke could drift north over the next few days, but it’s unclear how much smoke will be seen in Washington.

Clear skies across Washington this afternoon. You may notice a large area of smoke coming from new wildfires in Northern California. We're going to be keeping an eye on that as it may drift north over the next several days. To what extent is still unknown. #wawx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6BRLi4YOuQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 28, 2020

Everyone watching the smoke offshore is hoping it won’t be as bad as the last round of wildfire smoke that blanketed much of the West Coast for more than a week in mid-September. That smoke, caused by major wildfires burning simultaneously in California and Oregon, brought very unhealthy and sometimes hazardous air to the region.

The smoke is coming from fast-spreading wildfires that sparked Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco. The new fires come on the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

