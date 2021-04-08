Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks on COVID-19, the ’21 legislative session

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Monday, March 22, 2021, at a news conference at Renton City Hall in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. Inslee and other leaders gathered to denounce recent acts of violence and harassment targeted at Asians and Asian communities.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Jay Inslee will address the media to discuss Washington state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he will provide an update on the ongoing legislative session and the bills he has signed in recent days. A live stream of the press conference is available below.

During the conference, the Governor will be joined by a handful of Washington state officials including the Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary, Lacy Fehrenbach. He’ll also be joined by the Mayor of Kirkland, the chair of Skagit County Board of Commissioners, Lisa Janicki, and Executive Director of External Affairs, Nick Streuli.

On Monday, April 12, state health officials will re-assess the phases of re-opening for Washington state counties based on regional COVID-19 metrics. There is a chance that Franklin County will be one of the regions asked to reduce indoor capacity.

The Washington state House on Wednesday approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using, or attempting to use excessive force.

Yesterday, Governor Inslee signed Executive Order 21-02, which is meant to preserve archeological and cultural resources. He also updated his travel restriction proclamation for Washington state. Now, the state is officially following CDC travel guidelines for international and domestic travel in the United States.

