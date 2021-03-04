Washington governor provides timeline for next phase of vaccinations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Governor Jay Inslee and a panel from the Washington Department of Health (DOH) provided a glimpse at their potential timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

The Governor shared a screen featuring the ‘Projected Washington Vaccine Timeline’ that added plenty of new information. As of now, the state is in Phase 1B-1, which includes the following groups: Medical healthcare professionals, frontline doctors and nurses, first responders, law enforcement, people age 65+, people age 55+ living in multi-generational homes, Washington state educators and school staff.

This timeline shows big additions should be made around March 22 and ever more people will become eligible for vaccination in mid-to-late April. Here is a breakdown of the timeline that the Governor showed in his press conference:

MARCH 22: Critical workers in some congregate settings; agriculture, food processing, grocery store, public transit, corrections, first responders, staff and volunteers in congregate living settings. People age 16+ who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at higher risk. APRIL 12: People age 50+ with two or more comorbidities. APRIL 26: People age 16+ with two or more comorbidities. People living in congregate settings, people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings.

By the time that Washington moves into a new phase for COVID-19 vaccinations, the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine may become available to the public. The situation grows direr as we move past one-year since the first death to COVID-19 in the state.

Just yesterday, Washington state hit a grim landmark in the pandemic: 5,000 Washingtonians have lost their lives due to the virus. Vaccination efforts will move quickly and carefully to ensure that the state doesn’t lose any more community members to this virus.

All regions in Washington are in Phase 2 of re-opening, meaning most if not all businesses can operate at 25% capacity. Though re-opening indoor business may be a sign of hope for small business owners looking to recoup lost time and revenue, there’s always the chance it causes another spike in community spread.

President Joe Biden said this week that the state should be able to vaccinate all American adults by the end of May.

