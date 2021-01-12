Washington gyms reopen at limited capacity

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gyms in the Tri-Cities opened on Monday for limited capacity under the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan.

The three Planet Fitness locations in the Tri-Cities had been closed since November, but are now allowing members to sign up for a 45 minute workout appointment.

“We’re very confident that we can be open and be a safe place for people to workout,” said Linda Mullin, owner of the Tri-Cities Planet Fitness gyms.

Mullin told KAPP-KVEW that people need fitness.

“They need it for their physical health, but also their mental health,” said Mullin.

Planet Fitness has increased their cleaning procedures and added cleaning stations throughout the gym for safety.

One Planet Fitness member told KAPP-KVEW that wearing a mask while working out is a “little” annoying, but worth it in order to come to the gym.

State guidelines require gyms to allow one person, per 500 square feet for a 45 minute workout.

Mullin told KAPP-KVEW that under the guidelines, approximately 41 people can workout in the Pasco Planet Fitness at the same time.

