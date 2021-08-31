WA health leaders advise against State Fair, large gatherings as hospitals overflow

by Dylan Carter

Registered nurse Diane Miller pulls on gloves and other protective equipment as she prepares to enter patient rooms in the COVID acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. King County, where the hospital is located, has been on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases after two-and-a-half straight months of increases. But the current lull could be, and some experts believe will be, upended as more contagious variants of the virus spread throughout United States. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Leaders representing hospitals across Washington are advising against large events like the upcoming Washington State Fair as health care centers push toward maximum capacity.

During Monday morning’s press conference held by the Washington State Hospital Association, Dr. David Carlson (Senior Vice President of MultiCare Health System) stated that “the hospital crisis was completely preventable.”

“Had we had 100% vaccination within our communities, we would have 10-12 people in our hospital with COVID, as opposed to 275,” Dr. Carlson said.

RELATED: Yakima hospital suspends non-emergency surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

The Delta variant of COVID-19, which has proven to be more contagious than Ebola, is putting droves of Washingtonians in the hospital each day. Some elderly folks who contract the Delta variant are being forced into the hospital—even after they’re fully vaccinated.

As a result, hospitals across Washington are suffering from severe staffing shortages. In some locations, hospitals have been forced to bring in volunteers to help sick people. Certain facilities designed to deliver healthcare within 30 minutes of arrival are taking hours to see their patients.

Healthy staff members at hospitals across Washington are being spread thin. At some hospitals, volunteers without the proper medical training to perform hands-on care are helping out and filling roles. Many of them are assisting in the lab by running specimens.

RELATED: Benton County’s COVID-19 rates fall; eligible vaccination rate hits 50%

“If you can imagine, we have surgeons that are helping out our hospice because we’ve canceled surgeries,” Dr. Carlson said. “Our surgical staff is being deployed wherever we can to help out our mid surge and our critical care staff.”

Supplies are running low as well. At certain hospitals, items like containers used to hold blood samples are running low.

At this rate, many hospitals across the state won’t be able to provide care for non-COVID patients. With this in mind, many hospital officials don’t believe that large-scale, public events like the Washington State Fair are a safe or smart idea this year.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Hundreds protest Washington Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.