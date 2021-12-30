OLYMPIA, Wash. — Have you braved the outdoors and come away with some awesome photos from your hunting adventure in Washington state? If you answered ‘yes’ to those questions, you’re exactly who the Washington State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for!

WDFW seeks entrants for its Big Game Hunting Pamphlet Cover Photo Contest. From now until Monday, February 15, hunters who have captured unique photos that meet certain specifications are encouraged to submit their photographs for a chance to appear on this essential booklet.

Here are the guidelines, as published on the contest’s entry page (click here):

Must be wearing hunter orange and/or hunter pink if hunting any area open during modern firearm deer/elk seasons. Hunter orange/pink must be worn above the waist and must be visible from all sides (backpack, etc.) Must not have derogatory language or private advertising on clothing (i.e. private hunt clubs) Must not have hunting felony or any gross misdemeanor fish and wildlife convictions in the past three years. Must be print quality resolution (minimum 300dpi). Photo must be appropriate (minimal blood etc.). Submit your hunting photo using the form and provide a background story for your photo (i.e., who, what, when, where, how).

More so than anything, WDFW is looking for images that highlight the vast hunting opportunities across Washington state with the backdrop of its stunning natural scenery.

Every year, Fish & Wildlife officials publish an updated version of their Big Game Hunting Rules and Regulations pamphlet. This way, they can keep recreationists informed about how and where they can hunt safely

The winner will be announced on the WDFW Facebook page in the Spring.

