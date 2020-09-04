Washington, Idaho senators request CARES Act funding for wheat farmers

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WASHINGTON — Senators from both Washington and Idaho sent a bipartisan letter requesting funds from the CARES Act be provided to wheat growers impacted by COVID-19.

Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, as well as Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo all signed the letter, which was sent to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“As Members of Congress representing wheat-producing states, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced by wheat farmers across the country who are nearly complete with this year’s harvest,” the letter states. “Whether it’s wheat farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control continue to depress the price of wheat. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for wheat farmers that includes assistance for all classes of wheat.

The bipartisan letter was signed by 21 U.S. Senators, including Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and John Thune (R-S.D.).