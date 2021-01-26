Washington Gov. says 16% increase in vaccine doses is coming

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Ted S. Warren FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged. 750 words. Photo.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spoke to the press today, addressing the statewide COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the 2021 legislative session.

The Governor says that more than 500,000 Washingtonians, including the Governor and his wife, have been vaccinated thus far. After using only 32% of doses two weeks ago, about 57% of doses have been used by now.

More than 800,000 Washington residents who are eligible for the vaccine haven’t received vaccinations just yet.

While Gov. Inslee indicates that vaccinations are going well on a statewide level, he says that Washington cannot afford to let up its guard now.

The Government said that officials from the Biden Administration defined a certain vaccination delivery schedule for the next three weeks. They say that a 16% increase in vaccine dosages is expected.

They’ll also receive syringes that are used to draw excess Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dosages from each vial.

Governor Inslee also mentioned that Washington is in its third week of legislative sessions. He remarked on a bill that will raise tax prices on gas.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information as it is provided.

