Washington issues emergency rule change for ballots

Important information to make sure your vote counts

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman on Wednesday issued an emergency rule change requiring ballot packets to be sent to voters as first-class mail.

The ballots are to be sent at least 15 days before Election Day. Wyman says the aim is to give voters some peace of mind heading into the November 3 General Election.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the law states ballots must be sent to voters no later than October 16. Under the new rule, subsequent ballot mailings such as replacement ballots or ballots for newly registered voters will go out First Class at least 15 days prior to November 3.

The first-class delivery window is two to five days. This move is designed to ensure voters will be able to cast their ballots securely and in a timely manner.

Other important things to note for your vote:

The United States Postal Service recommends voters return their ballots by mail a week before Election Day Return envelopes included in ballot packets contain prepaid First Class postage Ballots must receive a postmark no later than Election Day Check your mailbox collection times if you’re mailing your ballot within a week before Election Day You can bypass the mail by using a ballot drop box open through 8 p.m. on November 3 (unless otherwise noted in the links below)

Kittitas County drop boxes Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 W. 5th Ave, Ellensburg Main parking lot and in the Courthouse outside Auditor’s office Upper Kittitas County District Court 700 E 1st ST, Cle Elum Central Washington University – SURC – 1007 N. Chestnut St, Ellensburg Roslyn City Hall/Roslyn Library – 201 S. 1st Street, Roslyn South Cle Elum Town Hall – 523 Lincoln Street, South Cle Elum Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 – 10700 Thorp HWY N, Thorp Kittitas City Hall – 207 Main Street, Kittitas Yakima County drop boxes Grandview – 207 W 2nd St Granger – 102 Main St Harrah – 11 E Pioneer St Mabton – 305 N Main St Moxee – 255 W Seattle Ave Naches – 29 E 2nd St Parker – 360 Columbia Road Selah – 115 W Naches Ave Sunnyside – Corner of S 8th St & E Edison Ave Sunnyside – Neighborhood Health, 617 Scoon Road Tieton – 418 Maple St Toppenish – 401 Fort Rd in the Yakama Nation Main Agency Offices parking lot Toppenish – 21 W 1st Ave Union Gap – 102 W Ahtanum Rd Wapato – 205 E 3rd St White Swan – 240 Curtis St Yakima County Courthouse = E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Yakima County Court House Security Station – 128 N 2nd St Yakima County Courthouse Auditor’s Office – 128 N 2nd St Rm 117 Zillah – 503 First Ave Benton County drop boxes : Prosser – 620 Market St Benton City Hall – 1009 Dale Ave Kennewick Annex – 5600 W. Canal Dr Kennewick City Hall – 210 W 6th Ave Badger Mountain Community Park – Keene Rd – Richland Benton County Voting Center – 2610 N Columbia Center Blvd Richland Jefferson Park – Off of Symons St – Richland West Richland Library – 3803 W Van Giesen West Richland Shops – 3100 Belmont Blvd WSU Tri Cities – 2710 Crimson Way – Richland Franklin County drop boxes HAPO Center (Formerly TRAC) – 6600 Burden Blvd Franklin Count Courthouse, Pasco – 1016 N. 4th Ave Fire Protection District No. 3, Pasco – 2108 Road 84 Election Center, Pasco – 116 N 3rd Ave Connell – 619 W. Clark St.



Visit VoteWA.gov before October 26 to ensure your voter registration record is up to date or to register to vote, which can also be done at a county elections office or voting center.

In Oregon, the state election website is SOS.Oregon.gov. Umatilla County’s drop boxes are here: