Washington issues emergency rule change for ballots
Important information to make sure your vote counts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman on Wednesday issued an emergency rule change requiring ballot packets to be sent to voters as first-class mail.
The ballots are to be sent at least 15 days before Election Day. Wyman says the aim is to give voters some peace of mind heading into the November 3 General Election.
The Secretary of State’s Office says the law states ballots must be sent to voters no later than October 16. Under the new rule, subsequent ballot mailings such as replacement ballots or ballots for newly registered voters will go out First Class at least 15 days prior to November 3.
The first-class delivery window is two to five days. This move is designed to ensure voters will be able to cast their ballots securely and in a timely manner.
Other important things to note for your vote:
- The United States Postal Service recommends voters return their ballots by mail a week before Election Day
- Return envelopes included in ballot packets contain prepaid First Class postage
- Ballots must receive a postmark no later than Election Day
- Check your mailbox collection times if you’re mailing your ballot within a week before Election Day
- You can bypass the mail by using a ballot drop box open through 8 p.m. on November 3 (unless otherwise noted in the links below)
- Kittitas County drop boxes
- Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 W. 5th Ave, Ellensburg
- Main parking lot and in the Courthouse outside Auditor’s office
- Upper Kittitas County District Court 700 E 1st ST, Cle Elum
- Central Washington University – SURC – 1007 N. Chestnut St, Ellensburg
- Roslyn City Hall/Roslyn Library – 201 S. 1st Street, Roslyn
- South Cle Elum Town Hall – 523 Lincoln Street, South Cle Elum
- Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 – 10700 Thorp HWY N, Thorp
- Kittitas City Hall – 207 Main Street, Kittitas
- Yakima County drop boxes
- Grandview – 207 W 2nd St
- Granger – 102 Main St
- Harrah – 11 E Pioneer St
- Mabton – 305 N Main St
- Moxee – 255 W Seattle Ave
- Naches – 29 E 2nd St
- Parker – 360 Columbia Road
- Selah – 115 W Naches Ave
- Sunnyside – Corner of S 8th St & E Edison Ave
- Sunnyside – Neighborhood Health, 617 Scoon Road
- Tieton – 418 Maple St
- Toppenish – 401 Fort Rd in the Yakama Nation Main Agency Offices parking lot
- Toppenish – 21 W 1st Ave
- Union Gap – 102 W Ahtanum Rd
- Wapato – 205 E 3rd St
- White Swan – 240 Curtis St
- Yakima County Courthouse = E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
- Yakima County Court House Security Station – 128 N 2nd St
- Yakima County Courthouse Auditor’s Office – 128 N 2nd St Rm 117
- Zillah – 503 First Ave
- Benton County drop boxes:
- Prosser – 620 Market St
- Benton City Hall – 1009 Dale Ave
- Kennewick Annex – 5600 W. Canal Dr
- Kennewick City Hall – 210 W 6th Ave
- Badger Mountain Community Park – Keene Rd – Richland
- Benton County Voting Center – 2610 N Columbia Center Blvd Richland
- Jefferson Park – Off of Symons St – Richland
- West Richland Library – 3803 W Van Giesen
- West Richland Shops – 3100 Belmont Blvd
- WSU Tri Cities – 2710 Crimson Way – Richland
- Franklin County drop boxes
- HAPO Center (Formerly TRAC) – 6600 Burden Blvd
- Franklin Count Courthouse, Pasco – 1016 N. 4th Ave
- Fire Protection District No. 3, Pasco – 2108 Road 84
- Election Center, Pasco – 116 N 3rd Ave
- Connell – 619 W. Clark St.
Visit VoteWA.gov before October 26 to ensure your voter registration record is up to date or to register to vote, which can also be done at a county elections office or voting center.
In Oregon, the state election website is SOS.Oregon.gov. Umatilla County’s drop boxes are here:
- Pendleton Courthouse – 216 SE 4th. St.
- Athena City Hall – 302 E Currant St.
- Echo City Hall – 20 S. Bonanza St. Echo
- Hermiston City Hall – 180 NE 2nd St.
- Milton-Freewater City Hall – 722 S Main St.
- Nixy’Aawii Governance Center – 46411 Ti’Mine Way, Pendleton
- Pilot Rock City Hall – 144 N Alder Pl.
- Stanfield City Hall – 106 S. Main St.
- Umatilla City Hall – 700 6th St.
