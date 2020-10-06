Washington loosening COVID-19 restrictions for some restaurants, libraries and movies theaters

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the state will loosen COVID-19 restrictions for some restaurants, libraries and movie theaters.

Restaurants in phase 2 and 3 counties can now serve alcohol up to 11 p.m. and increase their table size. Second phase restaurants can now have six people per table and third phase counties can have eight people per table.

The state has also eliminated the restriction requiring people to only dine out with people in their household.

Libraries in phase 2 counties can also open for in-person activity at 25 percent capacity.

Additionally, movie theaters can begin opening at limited capacity. Theaters can operate at 25 percent capacity in phase 2 counties and at 50 percent capacity in phase 3 counties. Attendees must wear facial coverings.

The state is also loosening some restrictions related to real estate. Open houses can now be held as long as they are within the confines of each county’s gathering limits.

The new easing of restrictions also includes new guidelines for wedding receptions. Receptions in phase 3 counties can now include up to 50 guests, up from 30.