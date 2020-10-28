Washington man caused a hit-and-run, stole a car and crashed two more times before arrest

Horlacher then crashed his car into a ditch in front of a home and entered the home, where he was confronted by the armed homeowner who told him to leave. Horlacher then fled, stealing the vehicle of the original hit-and-run victim that was there talking with 911 dispatchers. Horlacher ended up crashing the car into another ditch and took off on foot on I-90.

Multiple 911 callers then reported him running around the freeway lanes. A truck driver who was parked in the chain-up area called 911 a short time later to report the suspect had climbed up on his truck and was demanding to get inside.

Horlacher was arrested without incident a short time later. He was booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Hit and Run. He is also under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs pending toxicology results.