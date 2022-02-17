OLYMPIA, Wash. — Masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings, including public and private schools, starting March 21, 2022, according to Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Announced during his press conference on February 17 beginning at 2:00 p.m., Inslee also noted that masks will still be required in some critical indoor settings such as hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, long-term care settings, and correctional facilities.

Washington’s Department of Health (DOH) will issue new guidance for schools (K-12) on March 7—two weeks ahead of the removal of mask requirements—to give local school jurisdictions time to plan and adapt.

Schools across the state will still be required to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in their facilities. Quarantine rules will remain in effect for students and faculty at Washington schools.

Soon, the DOH will turn some requirements regarding sanitation, social distancing, and ventilation into recommendations.

This shift in state law will not impact federal rules regarding mask-wearing on public transportation, school buses, and airports/planes.

Another important detail from the press conference: Vaccine verification at large events won’t be required past March 1, 2022.

During his Feb. 9 press conference, the Governor said that it’s not a matter of “if” the state will lift its mandate, but a matter of “when” it will be lifted. These decisions are being made based on weekly updates to the state’s data regarding coronavirus rates.

“We don’t want to say that you can go maskless tomorrow,” Inslee said. “We are not eliminating it today… What we are suggesting is to have a plan so that people can make their own decisions moving forward.

