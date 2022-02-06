Washington musher takes 2nd place in 100-mile sled dog race

by Margo Cady

Photo by Melissa Shelby for the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

CASCADE, Idaho — A Snohomish man has placed 2nd in the 100-mile division of the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC). The races took place between January 31st and February 3rd.

The event’s first race was in 2019, in coordination with Oregon’s Eagle Cap Extreme and Montana’s Race to the Sky to form the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown.

Since ISDC started, only one man has ever won the event. In fact, the majority of the champions are women, including this year’s winners: Josie Thyr of Montana, who won the 300-mile race, and Nicole Lombardi of Montana, who won the 100-mile race.

Lombardi also set a track record of 16:52:30, beating the previous record by more than 4 hours.

The 2nd place winner also came in under the previous course record. Scott White, of Snohomish, Washington, finished with a time of 18:35:23.

The previous course record for the 100-mile race was 20:55:00, set by Laurie Warren from Council, Idaho, back in 2020.

Organizers say this race is considered to be very grueling because of the terrain changes.

“Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race,” said ISDC co-founder Dave Looney. “Our elevation change is 36,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important, because there’s a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest — twice.”

The ISDC race is one of the toughest Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifiers.

The fifth annual ISDC is scheduled for January 29th to February 2nd, 2023.

