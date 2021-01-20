Washington officials react to Biden/Harris Inauguration

JONATHAN ERNST Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the morning of Joe Biden’s Inauguration to become the 46th President of the United States of America, Washington politicians are reacting to today’s events.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement to the press regarding this morning’s events:

“We have two things to sustain our nation this morning from our new president; First, disagreement cannot lead to disunion. Second, we will get through this together. What we needed on this sunny morning in our nation’s Capitol, we have received,” Gov. Inslee said. “Congratulations, Mr. President.

Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal also prepared a statement. Rep. Jayapal expressed her satisfaction with today’s events and emphasized the value of seeing a woman, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the White House.

“This historic day proves that the flame of democracy still burns bright, that the power always belongs to the people and that America is forever a place where change and progress are truly possible,” Harris said. ““. As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, I am also deeply proud to call Kamala Harris our Vice President — the first woman, first South Asian American and first Black woman to ever hold this position of public trust. This is a truly meaningful moment in history for our country, including for so many women, people of color and immigrants.”

Rep. Kim Schrier offered her congratulations via Twitter on Wednesday morning:

Congratulations to @POTUS Biden and @VP Harris! I know they will lead our country with compassion, empathy, and science-based decision making. I look forward to working with them on our shared goals of getting this pandemic under control + getting relief to families & businesses. — Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) January 20, 2021

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland celebrated the landmarks achieved by Vice President Harris on this historic day:

First Female Vice President. First Black Vice President. First Asian American Vice President. First HBCU graduate Vice President. IT’S ABOUT TIME! Congrats @VP @KamalaHarris! 🇺🇸✊🏽 #Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay https://t.co/Flzye9cbJQ — Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) January 20, 2021

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a prepared statement remarking on the newest administration to settle into the White House.

“I wish Joseph Biden success as the 46th President of the United States,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers said. “We have many immediate challenges ahead to beat this pandemic, save lives with the vaccine, and reopen the economy. To achieve those goals, it’s my hope we can work in a bipartisan way and advance solutions that will uphold the Constitution and empower people with the courage to dream again.”

Rep. Derek Kilmer took a more lighthearted approach to his immediate reaction to this Inauguration:

Senator Patty Murray tweeted the follow to express her excitement about this historic occasion:

It was an honor to watch @POTUS and @VP be sworn in today. The last four years have been incredibly hard. I hope you all appreciate what you've done to raise your voices and each other's, because as today shows, it could not matter more. pic.twitter.com/c3FL2P7qRK — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 20, 2021

She also released a more in-depth statement reacting to the newest U.S. Presidency. In it, she said the following:

“Please keep making yourselves heard, because as today shows, it could not matter more,” Sen. Murray said. “I am so proud to be your Senator, and I can’t wait for our work ahead together.”

Representing the fourth district of Washington state, Rep. Dan Newhouse issued a response to today’s inauguration.

President Biden’s misguided day-one priorities are beyond concerning for those of us who have worked to strengthen border security, promote innovation, and work toward American energy independence. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Sen. Maria Cantwell released the following statement:

“In the midst of a global pandemic and security threats to our Capitol, we witnessed a historic inauguration today. Just over 100 years ago women finally gained the right to vote—now we’ve sworn in our first woman Vice President. I was glad to hear President Biden talk about unity and moving forward as a united country. I look forward to working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen our economy, and make progress for the people of Washington.”

Ninth-district Rep. Adam Smith tweeted the following:

It’s a historic day. Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris! Now, it’s time to move forward and build a more just and equitable future for our country. I look forward to working together for my constituents and for all Americans. — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 20, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated with new responses as they’re issued.

