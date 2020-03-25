Washington, Oregon got graded on social distancing. See how your county ranks

WASHINGTON — As Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order goes into place, Washingtonians are getting a passing grade when it comes to social distancing.

That’s according to an interactive project by Unacast called the Social Distancing Scoreboard. It looks at GPS location data focusing on the change in average distance traveled now, compared to before the outbreak.

A 40 percent decrease or more is considered an A in the project. Washington missed that mark, with a 36-percent statewide decrease.

Kittitas and Franklin counties were graded an F.

Grant County was graded a D.

Yakima, Benton, and Walla Walla counties were was graded a C.

Oregon was overall graded with a C.

Umatilla County was graded an F.

You can check your county and other states here.