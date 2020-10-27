Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California form COVID-19 vaccine review team

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As researchers work to find a viable vaccine for COVID-19, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and California joined a work group to oversee the efficacy of a vaccine, if it were to be approved by the FDA.

California formed the COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to ‘independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution,’ according to a press release sent out by Governor Kate Brown.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Governor Jay Inslee said several public health experts will be a part of these workgroups.

“Any COVID vaccine must be guided by the expertise of scientists and medical professionals and that’s just what this workgroup will do. The Western States Pact will continue working together to ensure the best health outcomes for everyone in our states,” Inslee said.

