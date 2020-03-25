Washington Parks and Rec closes all state parks, wildlife areas

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy: Yoshi Takekawa

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced the closure of all state parks and wildlife areas.

The decision came after Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on Monday.

RELATED: Washington state’s stay-at-home order at a glance

Starting Wednesday, all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas will be closed for at least two weeks. Parks and Rec says that entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and all public services on-site will be suspended.

According to Parks and Rec, essential staff will still be around to “preserve and protect resources.”

Camping and overnight services will be suspended through April 30

Comments

comments