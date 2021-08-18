KENNEWICK, Wash. — After the selection of Jon Law as the interim sheriff of Benton County, the Washington Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP) released a statement applauding the County Commissioners’ decision.

“We want to applaud the Benton County Commissioners on their selection of Jon Law as interim Benton County Sheriff. Commander Law brings extensive law enforcement experience as a line officer to this position. He is the right person to lead the department and will work to restore trust in the office and integrity to the position,” WAFOP president Marco Monteblanco said.

“Jon Law brings a high level of professionalism and expertise to this office and will help the community and law enforcement heal as it works to move past the Hatcher recall,” Monteblanco added. “He has held almost every rank in the department and understands not only the complexities of the position but also the changing role of law enforcement. We applaud Commander Law’s selection and want to reiterate our full support of him in this new role.”

“Finally, we would like to recognize the hard work done by the recall committee and all the volunteers who worked on the effort,” Monteblanco concluded. “Their dedication and effort has put Benton County in a position to benefit from law enforcement leadership that reflects the values of our community.”