Washington Primary Election: First results

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

The ballot boxes are closed and the first results are being released in the Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Washington Primary Election.

The Associated Press calls it: Jay Inslee advances to the November election for governor in Washington state.

GOVERNOR

At 8:11 p.m., with nearly 350,000 votes shown counted statewide, the top two candidates for governor were incumbent Jay Inslee with 44.65% of the vote and Republican challenger Loren Culp with 22.84%. Joshua Freed (R) had 8.21% and Tim Eyman (R) 7.63%. Dr. Raul Garcia garnered just above 5% in this initial round of results.

At 8:21 p.m., with 1,223,176 counted votes shown on the state election results website, Inslee was at 52.29% with Loren Culp at 16.38%, Joshua Freed at 7.25%, Tim Eyman at 7.05%, Dr. Raul Garcia 4.96% and Phil Fortunato at 4.09%. Expect the numbers to change often as more and more votes are counted in the coming days.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

US Rep. Denny Heck (D) advances to the November ballot in the lieutenant governor primary; Marko Liias (D) was second with 16.65% of the 1,197,636 lt. governor votes posted at 8:23 p.m.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The November race for Secretary of State will be between Kim Wyman (R) and Gael Tarleton (D).

A look at the local Congressional race results in the first hour:

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4

Dan Newhouse (R) 56.48% – advances

Douglas E. McKinley (D) 27.75%

Sarena Sloot (R) 5.98%

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) 50.22% – advances

Dave Wilson (D) 24.41%

Chris Armitage (D) 14.11%

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 8

Kim Schrier (D) 44.53% – advances

Jesse Jensen (R) 17.78%

Keith Swank (R) 17.28%

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3

The November race will be between Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) and Carolyn Long (D).

Also advancing to the November General Election:

Suzan DelBene (D) nominated U.S. House, District 1

Rick Larsen (D) nominated U.S. House, District 2

Derek Kilmer (D) nominated U.S. House, District 6

Pramila Jayapal (D) nominated U.S. House, District 7

Adam Smith (D) nominated U.S. House, District 9

The top 2 candidates in each race move on to the November General Election, regardless of their political affiliation. The Secretary of State is to certify the results August 21.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Bob Ferguson (D) will move on to the November General Election. He is likely to face Matt Larkin (R), if the trend of voting seen at 9 p.m. holds up.

STATE AUDITOR

As of 9 p.m., it appears Chris Leyba (R) and Pat McCarthy (D) will face off in November. Each garnered has more than 40% of 1.2 million votes counted at that time, with Joshua Casey a distant third at 11%.

COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS

Hilary Franz (D) will move on to the November General Election. She is likely to face Sue Kuehl Pederson (R), if the trend of voting seen at 9 p.m. holds up.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Chris Reykdal will move on to the November General Election. Ron Higgins and Maia Espinoza are fighting for the second spot; each had more than 20% of the vote at 8:48 p.m.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER Mike Kreidler (D) and Chirayu Patel (R) will face off in November.

