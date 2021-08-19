Washington prosecutors say Richland officer shot at suspect “in good faith”

by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: KAPP-KVEW An abandoned car is pictured after the driver fled from the scene of this collision. He was later shot by a police officer in a nearby location.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (WAPA) has completed its extensive review of a February 2021 officer-involved shooting in which a Richland police officer shot at a suspect accused of driving under the influence.

The official WAPA review concluded that Officer Jabri fired at the suspect, Charlie Suarez, in good faith. However, the prosecuting attorneys did express concern as Officer Jabri’s impromptu investigation resulted in shots fired at an unarmed man.

They also noted that WAC 139-12, a section of the Washington Administrative Code that outlines independent investigation criteria, was not properly followed.

A committee of Washington state prosecuting attorneys determined that a number of lawful expectations were not met by the Richland Police Department during this incident and the subsequent investigation.

A family liaison was not assigned for the Suarez family. Documents obtained by WAPA concluded that Suarez’s mother did not learn her son was shot until she saw it on the local news.

The report also highlighted questionable comments made by Officer Erik Noren, who is on the record as telling Officer Jabri “Hey you’re good, don’t tell anybody, I don’t want to hear about it, we’re solid, I’ll handle this” shortly after the shooting.

Despite Officer Jabri’s claims that he had no prior involvement with Suarez, over one-third of the paper discovery that was provided in regards to this incident was unrelated to the shooting and the events leading up to it.

Officer Jabri and Suarez had very different accounts of what happened that night. While Officer Jabri describes Suarez as “…aggressive and angry…,” Suarez told investigators that he put his hands over his head and began “…just kind of giv[ing] up…” before he was shot at between four and five times.

Ultimately, the evidence available works in favor of Officer Jabri. This committee from the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys deducted that Suarez attempted to flee the scene and that the Richland PD officer made legal contact with him.

