Washington recalls 12,000 COVID-19 test kits that are possibly contaminated

The Washington State Department of Health recalled roughly 12,000 COVID-19 testing kits on Saturday over fears of possible contamination.

According to a release, UW Medicine warned the DOH to discontinue use when officials noticed an unusual color in a portion of vials used to transport test swabs.

UW Medicine completed testing on Sunday and determined the color change in the viral transport media (the fluid used to transfer test swabs) had no impact on the COVID-19 test results.

“Though the quality control issue has only been observed in a small number of tubes of viral transport media, we adhere to the highest quality standards for COVID-19 testing in Washington state,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We are working with our partners to have them discard the product and will work to replace them as quickly as we can.”

The DOH is recalling the fluid and nasal collection swabs out of caution while it continues to investigate the potential contamination.

There is no believed health risk to patients, the DOH said, since they do not come in contact with the fluid.

