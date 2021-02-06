Washington receives $275 Million in vaccine distribution funding

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Jacquelyn Martin FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo five doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization are seen before they are distributed to doctors and nurses at George Washington University Hospital in Washington.

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding the state of Washington $275 million in public assistance grants to aid COVID-19 vaccination efforts statewide, it announced on Friday.

Using these funds, FEMA expects Washington state health officials to ” store, handle, transport, distribute, and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In the press release, FEMA officials comment on the Washington Department of Health’s efforts in the early-going of this vaccination process. The DOH initially used contracts for the setup and costs of vaccine distribution statewide. Now, the Washington DOH is leading the charge in coordinating mass vaccination sites and vaccines at pharmacies, hospitals and private clinics statewide.

RELATED: Coronavirus update — Region hits 270 deaths

Half of the grant money is being expedited by the federal government to supplement the costs associated with the state’s proactive vaccination efforts. Much of this is a reimbursement for the first 90 days of Washington’s statewide vaccination efforts.

FEMA Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich knows the importance of supporting vaccination efforts in the first state to report a COVID-19 case in early 2020.

RELATED: Benton County mass vaccination site sees 939 patients

“These funds will support our Washington partners’ extraordinary efforts to accelerate and expand access to COVID19 vaccinations across the state,” Maykovich said.

Vaccinating the public is an absolute necessity that comes with a high price tag. Between personal protective equipment (PPE), coolers, freezers, temperature monitoring devices, portable vaccine storage units, transportation, workers’ financial compensation and emergency medical supplies, the bill keeps racking up for Washington state.

Washington isn’t the only state facing this issue either, which is why FEMA is streamlining its resources and getting supplementary grants to states as soon as possible.

RELATED: CWU trains 1,000 contact tracers in partnership with DOH

RELATED: San Quentin prison fined more than $400,000 after deadly Covid-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.