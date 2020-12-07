Washington receives grant for low-income housing

The Washington State Department of Commerce earned one of just seven grants from the federal govt.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It was announced on Monday that the Washington State Department of Commerce received a $6 million grant to put toward low-income housing for those with disabilities.

This grant was supplied by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). According to Commerce Assistant Director for Community Services and Housing Diane Klontz, the grant is estimated to supplement 260 rental units throughout Washington for people ages 18-64.

As part of the initiative, HUD spread $54.7 million amongst 15 organizations to ensure low-income housing is bolstered throughout the United States. Washington was awarded the fourth-highest sum of capital amongst the 15 recipients.

“We have worked to tie together the state Housing Trust Fund, our partners at the Department of Social and Health Services, Health Care Authority and rental assistance in a meaningful, systemic way that should be a model for all of our efforts to serve people with disabling conditions,” Klontz said.

Using these funds, the Department of Commerce aspires to create a more sustainable and permanent housing model for those in need. By doing so, they’ll try to integrate disabled individuals into the community and provide security for those who need it most.

While this is a step in the right direction, there’s plenty of work left to be done. An Office of Financial Management study conducted in Jan. 2019 suggests there’s a need for over 16,000 housing units for eligible clients in Washington state.

Now more than ever, people are looking to government services for help. These nationwide grants are taking steps toward providing the safety net that disabled and disadvantaged individuals need.

