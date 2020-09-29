Washington rent assistance program aims to keep people housed during the pandemic

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Are you or someone you know having trouble paying rent? If so, a new program in Washington might be able to help.

The Washington State Department of Commerce is trying to prevent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping residents make their next rent.

The Eviction Rent Assistance Program helps Washington renters make their past, current, and future payments.

Hilda Muniz, a local housing specialist with Goodwill Industries, says she’s already helped families in the area receive financial support. “I’ve started and processed some households. The process is pretty quick, it starts with a phone call,” said Muniz.

Funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the money is for people most likely to become homeless after eviction.

It’s also for those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For a full list of the requirements and guidelines, as well as who to call, go to the Washington State Department of Commerce’s website.

When you make that first call to apply be sure to have proof of income.

“We go off of income so over the last 60 days so household would need to be below 50% of area medium income,” said Muniz.

All applications must be completed by the end of the year. Washington’s eviction moratorium is in effect until October 15th.