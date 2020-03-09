Washington Senate OKs bill exempting menstrual products from sales tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a measure that exempts feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales and use tax.

The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

Under the bill, products that are exempt from the tax include sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups, or any other similar menstrual product.

The measure was part of the Senate supplemental budget plan, and lawmakers are working to pass bills and negotiate a final budget with the House before the Legislature adjourns on Thursday.

Washington is currently among 31 states that still tax menstrual products, according to Period Equity, a nonprofit group that is campaigning to end the so-called “tampon tax” in states.

