Washington Senator Maria Cantwell wants to impeach President Trump

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald J. Trump has come under fire after a mob of his supporters violated the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. Many are calling for his removal from office including representatives of Washington state.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who was first elected to the Senate in 2001, stands firmly against President Trump’s actions.

“I supported impeaching the President before for his misuse of his office,” Senator Cantwell said. “And I will support impeachment again for abusing power and attempting to interfere in the election results in Georgia. Promulgating misinformation as he did yesterday about our election system is a threat to our democracy. He is failing to uphold our Constitution.

“I would also support his cabinet in their measures to remove him from office.”

I supported impeaching the President before for his misuse of his office. And I will support impeachment again for abusing power and attempting to interfere in the election results in Georgia. My full statement⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fjLNvhcuge — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) January 7, 2021

Senator Cantwell isn’t the only person displeased with Trump at this juncture. With President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated as President of the United States on January 20, the clock is ticking on a potential second impeachment.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a statement earlier today expressing a similar stance. With lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle discussing the removal of President Trump from office, Pelosi said the House of Representatives may pursue a second impeachment if he’s not removed promptly.

In light of all that’s happened, many people working within the Trump Administration have effectively resigned from their positions. Notably, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have stepped away from their posts.

RELATED: Washington state representatives respond to U.S. Capitol riots

RELATED: Capitol riots inspire a wave of resignations throughout D.C.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.