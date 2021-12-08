Washington state, Airbnb.org team up to host Afghan refugees

by Madeleine Hagen

SEATTLE, Wash. – On Tuesday night, the Washington State Department of Health and Human Services and Airbnb.org have teamed up to encourage people to open their homes to Afghan refugees.

The two organizations hosted a Zoom meeting to answer any questions about welcoming someone into your home, and how people can help if they’re unable to provide shelter.

According to their website, Airbnb.org is looking for temporary homes for 20,000 Afghan refugees throughout the United States. Whether you have a private room or an entire house, through Airbnb.org, you can offer a free or discounted stay.

The DSHS said people who are resettling in Washington must meet vaccination requirements and they’ve been vetted by the US Government via biographic and biometric data.

They said they’ve been working with resettlement agencies to ensure a smooth transition for these families who’ve been uprooted from their homes.

DSHS added Washington state has a long history of welcoming people who are rebuilding their lives, like Afghan refugees, and ask for compassion for these individuals as they settle into a new normal.

Airbnb.org said you don’t have to be an active user on their platform to help. If you’d like to start hosting now at a discount or for free, you can sign up here.

If you’re not in a position to open up your private room or home, Airbnb is also taking monetary donations.

In the Tri-Cities, World Relief is helping provide services to Afghan refugees who are relocating to Washington.

According to their Facebook page, they could use household items as well as toys for kids. They said they’re expecting 43 refugees in the Tri-Cities between now and the end of January.

To get involved or make a donation to World Relief, you can visit their website here.

