Washington state COVID-19 rates rise amongst the elderly

COVID-19 is impacting the elderly at an alarming rate, but the BFHD and DSHS have a plan.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

An ambulance transports a patient from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1, 2020. (REUTERS/David Ryder)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — COVID-19 activity amongst the elderly is on the rise in the Tri-Cities and Washington state as a whole.

During a press conference on Dec. 3, Benton-Franklin Health District Health Officer Amy Person noted that disease activity has risen seven times in the last month within the two counties. The widespread infection hasn’t been traced to a single facility, but rather to close contact with people between the ages of 20 and 59.

In response to alarming COVID-19 rates at long-term care facilities for the elderly, Washington state officials are taking action. The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) announced that it’s putting $1.3 million in CARES Act funding to build six Rapid Response Crisis Staffing teams.

These Rapid Response Crisis Staffing teams will fill the gaps left by infected or exposed staff members who cannot fulfill their duties. Beyond the elderly who are exposed to the virus, many long-term care facilities are severely understaffed due to the extremities that present themselves during this pandemic.

According to the DSHS release, more than 400 of the estimated 4,100 long-term care facilities in Washington state are reporting active cases in residents or staff members. Health care workers at these facilities provide crucial expertise that aid the elderly with medical concerns and day-to-day operations.

RELATED: More emergency funding available soon for Washington small businesses

Aging and Long-Term Support Administration Assistant Secretary Bill Moss felt the need to take action to support the state’s nursing homes.

“There are a number of facilities struggling to maintain staffing, and we anticipate this problem will get worse during this surge,” Moss said. “These teams will help provide the care that people in these facilities need in this crisis.”

The following counties will receive support from the Rapid Response Crisis Staffing teams to start: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Yakima. As the severity of each situation becomes clear, the DSHS will station their teams elsewhere and rotate based on need.

For now, the program will be sanctioned for one month with a likelihood that it’ll be extended into 2021.

RELATED: Bi-County coronavirus cases surpass 15,000 infections, 200 deaths