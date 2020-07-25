Washington State Department of Agriculture issues warning about unsolicited seed shipments

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Washington State Department of Agriculture Facebook

The Washington State Department of Agriculture reported that they received multiple messages about people receiving seeds in the mail from China that they did not order.

In a Facebook post Friday, the department said that “unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.”

The department said that if you happen to receive a package containing seeds from another country that you didn’t order, you should:

DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging don’t open the sealed package. This is known as agricultural smuggling. Report it to USDA and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds. They may be needed as evidence.

The department said that these packages are often labeled as having jewelry inside of them.

