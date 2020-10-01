Washington State Department of Health to distribute new rapid COVID-19 tests within days

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Within the next five to ten days the Washington State Department of Health will receive and distribute the first batch of Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kits for COVID-19 from the federal government.

These are rapid tests that can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The first batch will include 149,000 kits, and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million total tests between now and December.

These rapid tests work best for and are approved for people with symptoms. This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state.

The federal government is in the process of distributing millions of BinaxNOW tests to the states. Details about distribution of future shipments will be available soon.

The DOH is also now reporting the results of antigen tests on its website.

