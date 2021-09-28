Washington State Fair drew 816,000 guests in triumphant return

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Washington State Fair, Facebook

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The first traditional fair in two years as a massive success, organizers of the Washington State Fair announced on Tuesday afternoon. Visitors from near and far gathered at the state’s largest single annual attraction, which drew 816,000 guests from across the Northwest United States.

According to a release from Washington State Fair officials, the team behind the event is proud to pull off one of the first major events since the pandemic began early in 2020.

A 20-day event that brought Washingtonians back together despite harsh circumstances, the fair’s team worked diligently with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to keep visitors, vendors, and staff safe from COVID-19. They even administered 369 COVID-19 vaccinations at the Fair at an on-site booth.

RELATED: Central Washington State Fair opens Friday under mask mandate

Attendance took a 20% dip from the 2019 Washington State Fair, but this event meant a lot for the vendors and organizers. Financial records were broken across several areas of the fair; reflecting a want and need from Washington state’s many communities to celebrate.

One of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest, the Washington State Fair began in 1900 in Puyallup.

Between the PRCA Rodeo, rides, food, exhibits, flowers, and family fun for all ages, the State Fair remains one of the biggest draws in the entire Northwest.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: WA State Fair returns in September after 2020 cancellation

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.