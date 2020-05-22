Washington State Fair still set for September as phased reopening continues

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KCPQ) — Washington State Fair organizers say they’re still planning “the state’s biggest party,” though the fair falls under Phase 4 of reopening plans and there’s no timeline on when that might be.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of other major events have been postponed or canceled this summer because of the pandemic, including the Seafair and big music festivals like Northwest Folklife.

“Many factors will go into our decisions on how The Fair will proceed, including ongoing conversations with health care and government partners,” fair organizers said on the Washington State Fair website. “We will make necessary enhanced adjustments in order to minimize the health impacts of COVID-19 … By visiting the Washington State Fair, guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure.”

This year will mark the 120th anniversary of what was historically known as the Puyallup Fair. The nightly fair concert lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Ice Cube, The Beach Boys, Macklemore and others.

