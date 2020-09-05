Washington state man charged in autistic woman’s rape

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old Washington state man who prosecutors say abducted an autistic woman from outside her parents’ home last weekend has been charged with rape, kidnapping and assault.

The man is accused of repeatedly raping her and telling her he planned to sell her to his friends for sex. The 18-year-old woman was able to call 911 and waved to officers from a window.

Thomas Kirk Brownlee was arrested on Sunday and spent roughly 24 hours in King County Jail before posting a $100,000 bail, according to court and jail records. He was taken back into custody early Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to the records. Brownlee was released again after posting bond on $500,000 bail hours later.