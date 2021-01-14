Washington state National Guard members deployed to D.C.

WASHINGTON – Some of Washington state’s National Guard troops are deployed at the United States Capitol ahead of the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

NEW: Some national veterans organizations vow to remove members charged in the Capitol riots

Extra troops are being sent to D.C. after pro-Trump after a violent riot at the Capitol building last week left five people dead.

According to the National Guard Bureau, as of Thursday there were about 7,000 Guard members in D.C. already from Washington state, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Virginia.

The chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, said the Secret Service, Capitol Police and U.S. Park Police requested the assistance.

The Secret Service is the lead agency coordinating security for the inauguration on Wednesday.

RELATED: Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support,” Hokanson said. “The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since.”

“This mission provides our Soldiers and Airmen the great opportunity to work and experience our democracy at work as they assist with a peaceful transition of power,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Nava, the adjutant general of New Mexico.

The bureau reports that nearly 1,900 Guard members are also stationed at state capitols across the country. Meanwhile, another 21,300 troops are also helping states respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting with vaccinations, testing, food bank support and other missions.

Find the latest political news here.