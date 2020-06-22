Washington State Parks add two free days to replace days lost to COVID-19 closures

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced two additional free days in 2020 to make up for those lost during COVID-19 closures.

On free days, visitors can enjoy state parks without needing a Discover Pass.

The first makeup free day will be Sunday, September 13, to celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend. The weekend is a national movement to get every girl scout into a state park.

The second free day will be Saturday, October 10, which recognizes World Mental Health Day.

The new free days will replace the Spring free days which were set for April 11 and April 22. The remaining free days include:

Tuesday, August 25 – National Park Service Birthday

Sunday, September 13 – Girl Scouts Love State Parks Day

Saturday, September 26 – National Public Lands Day

Saturday, October 10 – World Mental Health Day

Wednesday, November 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, November 27 – Autumn Day

