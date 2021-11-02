Washington State Patrol: 16 separate crashes in the Tri-Cities region on Monday, 2 fatal

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol says the agency investigated 16 separate crashes on Monday in the Tri-Cities region, including two crashes that resulted in fatalities.

Trooper Thorson says the three major causes were distracted driving, speeding, and following too close.

Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on State Route 240 Monday afternoon that killed a man from Kennewick. Investigators say Kenneth Bloom, 65, died at Trios after being seriously injured when his car left the road and rolled into Columbia Park.

Washington State Patrol sprung into action once again Monday afternoon in the same area of State Route 240 to investigate another rollover crash.

Traffic alert: WSP is at the scene of another rollover crash (near the previous crash just posted), westbound SR 240 near MP 42 in Kennewick. One lane W/B lane is blocked. This one is minor injury. pic.twitter.com/cfinhRWFVH — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) November 1, 2021

Trooper Thorson says there were minor injuries caused by the crash.

On Monday evening, Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-82 near the Oregon border that killed a 35-year-old woman. Investigators say Chelsea Johnson, 35, of Redmond, Oregon, rolled her car on I-82 approximately 14 miles south of Kennewick. Washington State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rain throughout the region from Monday into Tuesday has caused roads in the area to become slick. Drive with caution as you head out the door.

