Washington State Patrol employee charged with two counts of attempted child rape

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KIRKLAND, Wash. — An employee of the Washington State Patrol has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted child rape.

The Washington State Patrol has not identified the suspect or said what his role was with the agency, but said they are “shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious and significant allegations.”

RELATED: Father shot, son found dead following fight in Benton County

The Seattle Police Department has taken over the criminal investigation and the suspect has been immediately removed from his duties while WSP handles the administrative investigation.

“Working for WSP in any capacity is an honor and privilege and we are held by the public, our industry, and ourselves to the highest standards of behavior and trust,” the agency said in a release. “Any act that would fall beneath those standards and compromise our commitment to keeping all members of the public safe and respected is a serious betrayal of that trust.”

RELATED: Yakima teenager shot outside of Garfield Elementary School

RELATED: Pasco Fire Department: Smoking bathroom fan under investigation

RELATED: This can be done safely’: Gov. Inslee advocates for more in-person learning during visit to Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.