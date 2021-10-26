Washington State Patrol identify Toppenish man killed in crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol identified the 26-year-old man from Toppenish that died Saturday night after he failed to stop at a stop sign in Yakima County and collided with a semi-truck.
Investigators say the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Meyers Rd. and State Route 22.
The Washington State Patrol says Francisco Gutierrez-Cruz, 26, died after he failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a semi-truck.
Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office notified the family of Gutierrez-Cruz on Monday.
